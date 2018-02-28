Jerabek logged just 12:35 of ice time in Tuesday's clash with Ottawa.

Considering Jerabek was averaging 17:21 of ice time in his limited outings (25) for the Habs, Tuesday's game marks a significant drop-off. Coach Barry Trotz could just be easing the Czech into his defensive system, but it certainly doesn't seem like he will be getting a lot of opportunities. Unsurprisingly, the blueliner managed to record only one hit and two blocks.