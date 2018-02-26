Jerabek, who the Capitals acquired for a 2019 fifth-round pick (via Montreal) last Wednesday, will not play until his visa issues are settled, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports. This effectively rules him out for Monday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

The Capitals have a back-to-back set of games on the docket, so the hope is that Jerabek will be ready to make his debut for the playoff-bound club Tuesday evening against the visiting Senators.