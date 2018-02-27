Capitals' Jakub Jerabek: Will make Capitals debut Tuesday
Jerabek will make his Capitals debut Tuesday against the Senators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Jerabek only totaled one goal and four points in 25 games with the Canadiens before being dealt to Washington on Wednesday, but he's been a steady source of offense for Montreal's AHL affiliate this campaign, notching one goal and 11 points in 17 contests. The 22-year-old blueliner will solidify the Capitals' depth at defense down the stretch, but he likely won't produce enough offense to establish himself as a viable fantasy option.
