Vrana picked up an assist in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.

The Czech winger also whiffed on a great setup, depriving him of a chance to get his first NHL goal, but he's doing his best to put a pedestrian preseason behind him. The Caps need their first-round pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft to take the next step in his career if they are to replace the offensive void left by the departures of Marcus Johansson and Justin Williams, and so far Vrana has answered the call with three points and six shots in two games alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. He needs to be owned in all formats as long as he can keep his place on that line.