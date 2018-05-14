Vrana tallied an assist and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 2 against the Lightning.

Vrana has been a much more impactful player since being benched early in the playoffs and has a goal and four points over his last four games. Meshing well on Washington's second line with Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie, the Czech winger could keep a significant role throughout the postseason as long as he can fend off Andre Burakovsky for coveted ice time.