Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Bags apple Sunday
Vrana tallied an assist and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 2 against the Lightning.
Vrana has been a much more impactful player since being benched early in the playoffs and has a goal and four points over his last four games. Meshing well on Washington's second line with Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie, the Czech winger could keep a significant role throughout the postseason as long as he can fend off Andre Burakovsky for coveted ice time.
