Vrana scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins in Game 5.

The young winger was skating with none other than Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the Caps' top line. Vrana is a talented winger that is coming off a 27-point rookie season and has five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games this postseason.