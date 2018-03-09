Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Buries goal Thursday
Vrana registered a goal during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Vrana has been on a bit of a tear of late with two goals, three points, a plus-2 rating and 10 shots in his last four games. The 21-year-old winger has had an OK season in his first full year in the majors with 12 goals and 22 points in 60 games. However, the Capitals (and fantasy owners) were certainly expecting him to do more of the heavy lifting following the offseason departures of Justin Williams and Marcus Johansson. The 21-year-old winger has the opportunity for a strong finish to the season now that he's playing on the second line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie, and could be a valuable commodity in the later rounds of next season's fantasy drafts.
