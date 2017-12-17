Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Demoted Sunday
Vrana was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Sunday, per the AHL transactions report.
While Vrana certainly has had his struggles this season -- even being designated as a healthy scratch earlier in the campaign -- it's somewhat surprising to see the Caps deciding him to send him down while he's currently riding a three-game point streak. That said, head coach Barry Trotz has most often criticized Vrana's play away from the puck, so that's likely what the team will want him to work on during his assignment. Vrana is a talented forward who's scored 10 goals and 15 points through 33 games and should be back with Washington at some point before the end of the season.
