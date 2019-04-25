Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Disappears in postseason
Vrana managed just eight shots and a minus-1 rating in the 2018-19 playoffs
Vrana's fade late in the season likely had something to do with Washington's first-round exit at the hands of the Hurricanes. Despite the disappointing finish, the 23-year-old winger still set a career-high 24 goals and 47 points in 82 games and figures to be a top-six winger moving forward, providing plenty of fantasy upside in standard formats.
