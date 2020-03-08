Vrana tallied an assist and three shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Vrana's scant 11:24 of ice time could be attributed to Washington's constant presence in the penalty box, but the Czech winger has only posted three goals in his last 19 outings which is of some concern to the Capitals and fantasy owners alike. Keep rolling the 24-year-old out there as he should shake the slump off before too long.