Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Dishes apple Saturday
Vrana tallied an assist and three shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Vrana's scant 11:24 of ice time could be attributed to Washington's constant presence in the penalty box, but the Czech winger has only posted three goals in his last 19 outings which is of some concern to the Capitals and fantasy owners alike. Keep rolling the 24-year-old out there as he should shake the slump off before too long.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.