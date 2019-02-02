Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Dishes helper Friday
Vrana recorded an assist during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Flames.
Vrana made a nice feed on Tom Wilson's second period marker to bring him to a career-high 15 goals and 29 points in 51 games -- eight of which have come in his last 10 games. The 22-year-old is firmly entrenched in the top six and is worth rostering in all formats from here on out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...