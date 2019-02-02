Vrana recorded an assist during Friday's 4-3 victory over the Flames.

Vrana made a nice feed on Tom Wilson's second period marker to bring him to a career-high 15 goals and 29 points in 51 games -- eight of which have come in his last 10 games. The 22-year-old is firmly entrenched in the top six and is worth rostering in all formats from here on out.