Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Dishes helper Monday
Vrana tallied an assist despite logging just 9:35 of ice time during Monday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.
The low ice time notwithstanding, Vrana has posted three goals and eight points over his last 10 games. With 31 points in 38 games on the season, the 23-year-old winger is a solid fantasy asset as he continues to have a breakout campaign.
More News
