Vrana registered a power-play assist and two shots during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Vrana has posted two goals and four points in his first six games, which puts him on pace to eclipse the 50-point mark for the first time in his career. Of possible concern is a reduction in the 23-year-old's ice time over the last two contests (11:34 average), but that could be due to Washington's penalty troubles during the short road trip. Getting feeds from either Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom gives the 13th overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft a fairly stable floor and more than enough upside to merit rostering across the board.