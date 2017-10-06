Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Dishes out two helpers in opener
Vrana assisted on two of Alex Ovechkin's three goals in Thursday's season opener against Ottawa.
While skating on a line with Ovechkin has it's benefits, Vrana had a very strong game personally, firing five shots on goal and seeing time on the second power-play unit. The 21-year-old is one of Washington's top prospects and could finally land a top-six role this season. The sniper forward netted 19 goals in 49 AHL games last year and if he continues to skate alongside a player such as Ovechkin, he's certainly one to keep an eye on.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Pots goal in preseason debut•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Starting training camp in top six•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Roster spot with Caps won't come easy•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Returns to minors•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lights lamp Saturday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Makes difference with power-play goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...