Vrana assisted on two of Alex Ovechkin's three goals in Thursday's season opener against Ottawa.

While skating on a line with Ovechkin has it's benefits, Vrana had a very strong game personally, firing five shots on goal and seeing time on the second power-play unit. The 21-year-old is one of Washington's top prospects and could finally land a top-six role this season. The sniper forward netted 19 goals in 49 AHL games last year and if he continues to skate alongside a player such as Ovechkin, he's certainly one to keep an eye on.