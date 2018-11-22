Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Dishes two assists
Vrana dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Vrana's up to 12 points through 21 games, showing dramatic improvement after recording only 27 points in 72 appearances last season. The power-play point was his first of the season, so the 22-year-old forward could start scoring at an even better rate if he's able to add extra-man production to his repertoire.
