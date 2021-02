Vrana skated alongside Michael Sgarbossa and Daniel Sprong on the fourth line during Monday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

After a hot start, Vrana has now gone three games without a point, managing just four shots in that span. The demotion is likely temporary, but is more than enough justification for fantasy managers to fade on the 24-year-old until he can rekindle his scoring touch and log regular minutes in the top six.