Vrana recorded an assist and three shots on net across 13:20 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Vrana racked up 13 points across 11 games in January, and he's not slowing down now that the calendar flipped. The 23-year-old has compiled 23 goals and 45 points through 53 games, and he'll easily hit career highs in both categories.