Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Extends point streak to four games
Vrana netted a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.
Vrana has picked up four goals and an assist during his four-game point streak. The Czech winger has emerged as a strong point producer -- he's up to 19 tallies and 17 helpers through 45 games this season. The 23-year-old has added 127 shots on goal, a plus-10 rating and 16 PIM to round out his stat line.
