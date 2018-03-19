Vrana recorded an assist and two shots during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

The 22-year-old winger has managed a goal and four points over his last three games while playing mostly on the third line. Vrana hasn't lived up perhaps unreasonable expectations set early in the year, but with 13 goals and 26 points in 65 games is nonetheless having a fine rookie campaign and should be squarely on your radar heading into fantasy drafts for 2018-19.