Vrana tallied a power-play assist and two penalty minutes during Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Vrana now has a goal and four points during a three-game scoring streak. Riding shotgun to Evgeny Kuznetsov on the second line, the 23-year-old has a chance to crack the 50-point mark for the first time in his career, so scoop him up while he's still flying low on the fantasy radar.