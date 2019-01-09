Vrana tallied two goals -- one on the power-play -- an assist, a plus-2 rating and four shots during Tuesday's 5-3 win against the Flyers.

Vrana was a dominant factor with perhaps his best all-around game of the season. The 22-year-old winger is up to 14 goals and 24 points as he looks likely to smash through last season's career-high 27 points. A 40-plus point campaign is looking fairly reasonable for the young Czech who has cemented himself as a top-six forward on a talented Caps roster, so get him while you can.