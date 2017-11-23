Vrana potted two goals on five shots during Wednesday's 5-2 win against the Senators.

Wednesday marked the first multi-goal game of Vrana's young career. The 21-year-old Czech national has already surpassed his points and games played totals from last season as he continues to earn a steady role with the Capitals. He is on pace for 37 points in his first full NHL season, making him only worthy of spot starts in advantageous matchups.

