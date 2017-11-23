Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Finds back of net twice
Vrana potted two goals on five shots during Wednesday's 5-2 win against the Senators.
Wednesday marked the first multi-goal game of Vrana's young career. The 21-year-old Czech national has already surpassed his points and games played totals from last season as he continues to earn a steady role with the Capitals. He is on pace for 37 points in his first full NHL season, making him only worthy of spot starts in advantageous matchups.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Moved to third line•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Tallies goal in loss to Flames•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Dishes out two helpers in opener•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Pots goal in preseason debut•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Starting training camp in top six•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...