Vrana scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Vrana has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games. He's in the lineup because Lars Eller (illness) is on injured reserve, and Vrana has made the most of his opportunity after being scratched for 10 games between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14. The winger is at six goals, 10 points, 22 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating through 20 appearances this season.