Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Finds twine Thursday
Vrana scored a goal in a 5-3 win Thursday over the Bruins.
The 21-year-old has now scored in back-to-back outings despite only seeing a little over 22 minutes of combined. He's usually slotted in the team's top-six forward group, but he's only posted five shots on goal over his last four games and is hard to trust right now from a fantasy standpoint.
