Vrana collected a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits Sunday in a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Vrana tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period when he located a loose puck in front and swept a backhander past Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry. It snapped a six-game goal drought for Vrana, who missed Washington's previous game last Sunday due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. A 20-goal scorer each of the last two seasons, Vrana should receive a lift from the return of center Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocol), who was back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 19.