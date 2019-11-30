Vrana registered a goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Vrana was a man on a mission, as he racked up a career-high nine shots in the tightly contested battle between offensive heavyweights. The Czech winger is on pace for 36 goals, 30 assists and a plus-18 rating this season, which would easily qualify as his best NHL campaign since joining the league three years ago.