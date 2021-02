Vrana had two assists with three shots Monday in a 5-3 loss to the Bruins.

Vrana set up goals by Daniel Sprong and John Carlson, the latter with the man advantage, to stake the Capitals to a 3-0 lead. It was the second multi-point showing of the season for the 24-year-old, who has three goals and five assists with a plus-6 rating after 10 games. Vrana produced 49 goals over his previous two seasons and is worth a spot on fantasy rosters, especially once the Capitals are back to full strength.