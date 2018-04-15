Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Healthy scratch Sunday
Vrana won't play Game 2 against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Per Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post, head coach Barry Trotz said Vrana has "some things we need to clear up in his game and get him reset." Vrana made a costly turnover in Game 1 on Thursday, but he still notched an assist while logging just 6:58 of ice time, so it's odd that he's being kept out entirely. Jay Beagle will return from an upper-body injury to take Vrana's place.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Stays hot with helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Extends point streak to three games•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Tallies two points•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Buries goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Scratched again Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...