Vrana won't play Game 2 against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Per Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post, head coach Barry Trotz said Vrana has "some things we need to clear up in his game and get him reset." Vrana made a costly turnover in Game 1 on Thursday, but he still notched an assist while logging just 6:58 of ice time, so it's odd that he's being kept out entirely. Jay Beagle will return from an upper-body injury to take Vrana's place.