Vrana registered a power-play assist while logging 18:50 of ice time during Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres.

The helper gives Vrana four points during a three-game streak. The 24-year-old has benefitted from a larger workload with Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) out of the lineup -- averaging 18:47 of ice time in the last two games -- and is lighting the lamp at an unusually high rate (23.1%) thus far in the shortened season. However, even if he encounters some regression in workload and shooting percentage, the 13th overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft remains a worthwhile fantasy asset, so keep him rolling.