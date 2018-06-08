Vrana opened the scoring Thursday as his team clinched the Stanley Cup with a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Vrana's first full season in the NHL ended with him hoisting Lord Stanley's chalice -- something no Capitals player to come before him can claim. Admittedly, the 2014 first-rounder out of the Czech Republic wasn't a major contributor in this championship run, managing only three goals and five helpers in 23 appearances.