Vrana scored a goal on three shots Monday in a 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Vrana snapped a six-game goal drought when he jumped on a loose puck and knocked home his own rebound just under six minutes into the third period. With 10 goals and 18 points already in just 23 games, Vrana is well on his way to surpassing his career-best 24-goal, 47-point season of a year ago.