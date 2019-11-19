Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lights lamp for 10th goal
Vrana scored a goal on three shots Monday in a 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Vrana snapped a six-game goal drought when he jumped on a loose puck and knocked home his own rebound just under six minutes into the third period. With 10 goals and 18 points already in just 23 games, Vrana is well on his way to surpassing his career-best 24-goal, 47-point season of a year ago.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.