Vrana tallied a goal and three shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Vrana has posted three goals and four points in his last eight games, giving him 12 points in 19 games on the season. The 25-year-old has been somewhat inconsistent in his production, leading to some shuffling in the lineup to the frustration of fantasy managers. As long as the Czech winger is getting career-high power-play usage (2:39 average) and logging minutes with impact linemates, he should be deployed regularly across the spectrum of fantasy formats.