Vrana tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating, three shots and two hits during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Vrana has netted four goals and five points in his last six games and could be in for a solid second half now that he's firmly entrenched in Washington's top six. Time is running out to snag the 22-year-old winger on the waiver wire.

