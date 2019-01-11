Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lights lamp Thursday
Vrana tallied a goal, a plus-2 rating, three shots and two hits during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Vrana has netted four goals and five points in his last six games and could be in for a solid second half now that he's firmly entrenched in Washington's top six. Time is running out to snag the 22-year-old winger on the waiver wire.
