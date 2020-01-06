Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lights lamp twice in OT victory
Vrana scored two goals in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Sharks.
Vrana is up to 18 goals this season and needs only seven more to set a new career high. He's tickled twine three times in the last two games after going 10 contests without a goal, so Vrana's stick appears to be quite hot at the moment. A favorable matchup with Ottawa awaits Vrana and the Capitals on Tuesday.
