Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lights lamp Wednesday
Vrana tallied a goal and added six shots during Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
The six shots were a season-high for Vrana, who has contributed three goals and five points in eight games thus far. The 23-year-old winger has been shuffled to the third line with Lars Eller and Garnet Hathaway, which is a less prominent assignment than his previous role in Washington's top six, but the Capitals will rely on the Czech winger for secondary scoring, so he should see his ice time pick up again before too long. On pace for his first 50-point season, the 13th overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has enough upside to merit rostering in all formats.
