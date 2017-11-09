Vrana skated on the third line with Lars Eller and Tom Wilson during Thursday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Postt reports.

The move isn't all surprising as the first-round pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has gone cold since being placed on the second line, with only a single goal produced in the last 10 outings. The Czech winger could still move back into the top-six with Brett Connolly (upper body) and Andre Burakovsky (thumb) still on the mend, but he'll need to pick up the offensive production significantly for that to happen. It's worth noting that the third line with Lars Eller and Tom Wilson has been fairly productive of late, so this may not necessarily be a bad move for Vrana, but his fantasy value is quite volatile at the moment.