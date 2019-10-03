Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Nets game-winner
Vrana scored the game-winning goal and added five shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
Vrana has a good chance to improve on last season's 24-goal, 47-point breakout campaign now that he's firmly entrenched in Washington's top six. The 23-year-old is worth rostering across the board entering his fourth NHL season.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Secures two-year deal•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Will receive qualifying offer•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Plays through injury to close season•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Disappears in postseason•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Pots goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Sparks offense in loss to Pens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.