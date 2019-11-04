Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Nets hat trick in win
Vrana posted the first hat trick of his career in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
The natural hat trick gives Vrana a combined five goals in his last two games. He scored twice in the opening period, then the 23-year-old completed the hat trick at 15:05 of the second period, with that goal also standing up as the game-winner. While Vrana's owners certainly will approve of the winger's overall production so far this season -- 14 points through 16 games --, his power-play production could use a boost. With the man advantage in 2019-20, Vrana has been limited to three assists.
