Vrana scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Vrana ranks second on the Capitals with 14 goals this season. The winger's first tally of the contest put his team ahead 2-1, and he added their fifth and final score in the second period. He's up to 25 points, 89 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating in 29 games. After posting 47 points in 2018-19, Vrana is showing why the Capitals spent a first-round pick on him in 2014.