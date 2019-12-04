Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Nets pair in win
Vrana scored two goals on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Vrana ranks second on the Capitals with 14 goals this season. The winger's first tally of the contest put his team ahead 2-1, and he added their fifth and final score in the second period. He's up to 25 points, 89 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating in 29 games. After posting 47 points in 2018-19, Vrana is showing why the Capitals spent a first-round pick on him in 2014.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.