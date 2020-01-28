Play

Vrana finished Monday's 4-2 win over Montreal with a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to nine games.

With 42 points through 50 games, Vrana only needs six more points the rest of the season to set a new career high. The 23-year-old has been absolutely on fire since the beginning of January, racking up 11 points in nine contests to begin the calendar year.

