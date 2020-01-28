Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Nine games and counting
Vrana finished Monday's 4-2 win over Montreal with a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to nine games.
With 42 points through 50 games, Vrana only needs six more points the rest of the season to set a new career high. The 23-year-old has been absolutely on fire since the beginning of January, racking up 11 points in nine contests to begin the calendar year.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lights lamp twice in OT victory•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Snaps 10-game goal drought•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Dishes helper Monday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Racks up two points in win•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Nets pair in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.