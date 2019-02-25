Vrana registered a power-play assist while logging 14:22 of ice time during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.

Vrana continues his steady breakout season with a goal and five points in his last six games. The 22-year-old could flirt with the 50-point mark for the first time in his career if he can keep this up, and has enough fantasy value to justify rostering in any fantasy format.

More News
Our Latest Stories