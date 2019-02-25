Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Notches assist Sunday
Vrana registered a power-play assist while logging 14:22 of ice time during Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Rangers.
Vrana continues his steady breakout season with a goal and five points in his last six games. The 22-year-old could flirt with the 50-point mark for the first time in his career if he can keep this up, and has enough fantasy value to justify rostering in any fantasy format.
