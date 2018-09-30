Vrana registered an assist in 13:33 of ice time during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Blues.

Vrana looks like he will open the season alongside Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie on the second line. The Czech winger has some legitimate sleeper potential if he can maintain such a prominent role, so keep an eye on him in the later rounds of your fantasy drafts.

More News
Our Latest Stories