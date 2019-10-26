Vrana registered an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canucks.

Vrana was bumped up to the second line for this contest, showing instant chemistry by combining with Evgeny Kuznetsov for the opening goal. The 23-year-old winger has three points in his last two games and eight points in 13 appearances this year, which could warrant attention in deeper fantasy formats.

