Vrana tallied a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Vrana has had a fairly quiet start to the season with two goals and three points in seven games. It's also worth noting that he his damage playing after ending up on the third line following Washington's disastrous first period. The 22-year-old winger's sleeper potential takes a hit if he is away from a top-six role for an extended period of time, so monitor his usage on the upcoming road trip for cues on his role moving forward.