Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Notches two points Friday
Vrana tallied a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.
Vrana has had a fairly quiet start to the season with two goals and three points in seven games. It's also worth noting that he his damage playing after ending up on the third line following Washington's disastrous first period. The 22-year-old winger's sleeper potential takes a hit if he is away from a top-six role for an extended period of time, so monitor his usage on the upcoming road trip for cues on his role moving forward.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Notches assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lifts Stanley Cup in first full season•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Bags apple Sunday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Big three-point game including game-winner•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Stays hot with helper Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.