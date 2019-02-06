Vrana tallied a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating and three shots during Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Canucks.

Vrana continues to provide solid secondary scoring for the Capitals having recorded four goals and 10 points over his last 12 games. The 22-year-old is having a breakout campaign and is worth owning in standard formats if he can stay productive.

