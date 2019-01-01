Vrana scored his 12th goal of the season in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Now with 21 points on the season, Vrana is enjoying a breakout campaign and should easily surpass the 27 points he posted last year, en route to what could be the first 40-point season of his career. Playing on the Caps' second line opposite Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson is obviously paying dividends for the 22-year-old winger, so don't hesitate to scoop him up off your league's waiver wire if he's still available.