Vrana scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Devils on Sunday.

Vrana got the Capitals on the board with 4:21 left in the opening period, following his own rebound to tie the game at 1-1. He later assisted on Nicklas Backstrom's second-period tally for his first multi-point performance since Feb. 1. Vrana has scored in back-to-back games after a bit of a quiet stretch in his previous five outings. The 24-year-old now has seven goals and seven assists in 20 games this season.