Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Posts two-goal outing
Vrana scored a pair of goals and recorded a plus-2 rating in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old is quietly putting together a nice season. With his first two-goal night of the season, Vrana has eight goals and 16 points in 27 games. He also owns a plus-9 rating, which is a better mark than the plus/minus he recorded in his first 94 career games. Vrana's 17.0 shooting percentage, though, will undoubtedly drop, so at least from a scoring standpoint, he's not unlikely to continue this pace.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Dishes two assists•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Shuffles down to fourth line•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Notches two points Friday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Notches assist Sunday•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lifts Stanley Cup in first full season•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Bags apple Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...