Vrana scored a pair of goals and recorded a plus-2 rating in a 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is quietly putting together a nice season. With his first two-goal night of the season, Vrana has eight goals and 16 points in 27 games. He also owns a plus-9 rating, which is a better mark than the plus/minus he recorded in his first 94 career games. Vrana's 17.0 shooting percentage, though, will undoubtedly drop, so at least from a scoring standpoint, he's not unlikely to continue this pace.