Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Pots goal in preseason debut
Vrana collected a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-2 exhibition win over Montreal.
The 21-year-old winger redirected a feed off Canadiens defenseman Brandon Davidson's stick past the catching glove of Carey Price midway through the first period. Most notable in the evening was the fact that the first-round pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft looked fairly comfortable on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Vrana has some competition for that spot on the top line, mainly from Tom Wilson and Brett Connolly, but he'll be given every opportunity to secure a significant offensive role in 2017-18 and has monstrous sleeper potential should he do so. Monitor the situation closely as the preseason unfolds, and be ready to snatch him up in the middle to late rounds of your draft if this scenario plays out.
