Vrana recorded a goal and three shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Vrana's 11th goal of the season is his first since Dec. 14 and now gives him 21 points in 58 games in his first full season in the majors. It's worth noting that the 21-year-old winger has two points in his last two games since being promoted to the second line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie. The 13th overall pick from the 2014 NHL Entry Draft has been very streaky this season, but those in deeper formats might want to take a look at him so long as he can hang on to such a prominent role.